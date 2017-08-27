LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE LUX20 2012

£26,995 26995.00GBP
33a Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, Alfreton
DE55 4HB, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE V6 LUX Pack Automatic presented in stunning Fuji White with Ivory leather interior.;This Range Rover is supplied with a full book pack containing a full service record.;Huge specification that very briefly comprises of;;20" diamond cut alloy wheels,;Side steps,;Electric tilt and slide sunroof,;Ivory Oxford leather upholstery and inserts,;Electric tailgate,;Radio/CD/AUX/USB/Bluetooth,;SAT-NAV/TV,;Electrically operated front seats with drivers memory function,;Reversing camera,;Heated seats,;Headlamp wash,;Electrically operated steering rake adjustment,;Keyless entry,;Heated steering wheel with audio controls,;Heated front screen.;Cherished number to be retained.The original number is LD12EVF
20inch Alloys ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Factory Sidesteps Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Immobiliser Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior LED Lights Lumbar Support Luxury Pack Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Privacy Glass Radio Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Space Saver Spare Wheel Sunroof Traction Control Trip Computer TV Tuner USB Connection
