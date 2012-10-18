Land-Rover Range Rover Sport SDV6 HSE Luxury

car description

Range Rover Sport 3.0 SDV6 HSE Luxury 8 Speed Automatic registered November 2011 finished in Buckingham Blue with Ivory Extended Premium Leather Interior and Anigre Wood Trim, Reversing Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Powered Tailgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Ivory Perforated Electric Leather Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Seats Throughout, Heated Electric Multifunction Steering Wheel with Easy Entry, Heated Windscreens, Satellite Navigation, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon Sound System, DTV Tuner, USB, iPod Connectivity, Bluetooth Audio, DVD Player, Cooled Cubby Box, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Bi Xenon Active Cornering Headlamps with Dynamic Levelling, Electric Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors, Rubber Boot Liner, Tow Bar, Terrain Response, Privacy Glass, Land Rover Service History at 9,199 on 18/10/12; 19,060 on 11/12/13; 30,568 on 16/02/15; 37,502 on 25/02/16.