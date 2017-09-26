loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE LUXURY-REAR CAM-BLUETOOTH-SAT NAV Auto

Warrington £27,990 27990.00GBP

Rix Motor Company
Warrington, WA28JP, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: SDV6 HSE LUXURY-REAR CAM-BLUETOOTH-SAT NAV Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

FAMILY RUN BUSINESS WITH OVER 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE,BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. 1. UP TO 5 YEARS LOW INTEREST FINANCE AVAILABLE 2. NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE 3. NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS 4. TOP PART EXCHANGE PRICES PAID 5. DRIVE AWAY IN 1 HOUR 6. CHOICE OF OVER 400 VEHICLES AVAILABLE 7. AFFORDABLE FIXED MONTHLY REPAYMENTS 8. 101 POINT CHECK ON ALL VEHICLES 9. ALL CARS HPI CLEAR 10. ALL CREDIT SCORES WELCOME Conveniently located between Liverpool and Manchester, 1 mile from J21A on the M6 follows the M62 to J9 Winwick Road, Opposite the Alban Retail Park Winwick Road A49. Supplying quality used BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, and many others to customers all over Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Warrington, Also we can deliver anywhere in the UK.,1 owner from new, Bluetooth , Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, CD/Radio, Climate Control, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Service History, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, MFSW, Multiple Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Reverse Parking Camera, Traction Control, Alarm, Driver's Airbag, Electric Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking,

  • Ad ID
    25008
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
