LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 HSE RED EDITION 2012

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE RED EDITION SUV. Diesel. Automatic. 2012 (62 reg),NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 01/03/2018, 55,232 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Audio System - DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder with Tilt Sensor), Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Premium Leather with Perforations, Harman Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, 20 inch 5 Spoke Alloy Wheel, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat. 5 seats, White, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 31,999