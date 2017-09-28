LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SDV6 OVERFINCH GTS - BEST COLOUR COMBINATION

car description

The tweaked 2012 model-year Range Rover Sport is more powerful, more economical and a glorious way to cover long distances effortlessly. Also included is an upgraded infotainment system and a new, powered, lightweight aluminium tailgate. There?s always someone who desires something even more extreme, more distinctive than the norm. Enter British company Overfinch, purveyor of restyled and souped-up Land Rovers since 1975. What?s the most impressive, is the quality of the fit and finish. The seats are trimmed in beautiful Ivory quilted leather with immaculate contrasting stitching, with similar treatments to the steering wheel and interior trim. It?s so harmonious that you wouldn?t suspect it?s an aftermarket job, albeit an upmarket one. The body styling, consisting of side skirts and deeper bumper sections front and rear, as well as a spoiler atop the tailgate, is of similar quality. Even the bits you can?t readily see are finished to the same high standard. This example comes in the best colour combination of Sumatra Black and Diamond Quilted Ivory Leather interior with contrast stitching. Endless list of specification include: 22" Overfinch Black Elara Alloys, Aero GTS Body with