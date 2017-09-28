LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR 2015

car description

LAND ROVER WARRANTY UNTIL 29:06:18, Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Sliding Panoramic Roof Including Powered Blind, Electric Side Steps, Contrast Painted Roof - Santorini Black, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Twin Blade Sunvisor, Wade Sen./Blind Spot/Clos. Veh. Sen./Re Traf Det., Extra Large Additional Washer Bottle, First aid kit, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium HDD Navigation System (Includes Hard Disk Drive Audio Server (10 CD/DVD Storage and Play), DAB Radio, Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance and Rear Junction View/Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Intelligent Stop/Start System, Eight-Inch High Resolution Touch - Screen, Three - Zone Climate Control, SWYS Intuitive Voice Control, Push Button Keyless Start/Stop, Radio/MP3 Compatible Audio Hard Disk Server/Auxiliary Device Connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Heated Front Windscreen, Volumetric and Perimetric Alarm (Includes Tilt Sensor and Battery Backed Sounder and All Perimetric Features), Hill Descent Control (HDC), 21 inch Five Split - Spoke Style 517, Bluetooth Audio Streaming and Bluetooth Phone Connection, Electrical Towing Preparation, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Premium Metallic Paint, Upholstery - Oxford Perforated Leather with SVR Pattern (Duo - Tone), Power Windows with Remote Power Locking, 16-Way Driver / 16-Way Passenger Powered Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Metallic Silver. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE.