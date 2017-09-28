loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR 5.0 SUPERCHARGED - 1 OWNER - MASSIVE SPECIFCATION

St. Albans £84,995 84995.00GBP

St. Albans, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£84,995
SVR is about taking the idea of a sporty Range Rover to the extreme; and by god they have done it. Extreme is not for everybody, but this vehicle is just so darn well done that even the reserved motoring enthusiast can appreciate it. The Range Rover Sport SVR delivers on all promises: it is fast, it is bold, it is exciting as hell, it is still good off-road, and feels every ounce a premium product. Acceleration is downright wicked - 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds - and combined with the psychosomatic effect of that insane exhaust note youll think you could beat a Ducati motorbike. It really shouldnt work. But it really does. It could so easily have been just a big, heavy SUV with a hot engine, but its so much more than that - and a more convincing performance machine than its chief rivals as a result. This one owner, unmarked example comes in Estoril Blue with Oxford Ebony Perforated Leather with SVR Pattern hide and a long list of upgrades to include Head Up Display, electrically deployable side steps, 22 inch 10 Split Spoke alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlamps with LED Ssgnature, blind spot monitoring, park assist, solar attenuating windscreen, traffic sign recognition, lane departure

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25294
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    9500 mi
