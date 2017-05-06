LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR BODY PACK - 23 inch OVERFINCH Wheels - HSE SDV6 2014

car description

Stunning 2014 Range Rover Sport HSE SDV6 finished in Corris Grey with Black perforated leather interior. Full exterior SVR body package including front bumper, grilles, front wings, rear bumper and exhaust tips. SVR blue brake callipers, Genuine 23" Overfinch Zeus alloy wheels finished in black and polished, 'Overfinch' lettering. 1 owner. Fantastic looking Range Rover Sport, huge presence and GBP 100,000 looks.;;Great Specification – Glass opening/sliding panoramic roof, heated front and rear seats, start/stop, cruise control, privacy glass, Range Rover sound package, Full colour satellite navigation, Zone climate control, front and rear parking sensiors, reversing camera, say what you see voice control, premium sound package, electric memory seats, bluetooth streaming, Full Land Rover service history with one recently completed, current mileage is 43k. Similar to - OVERFINCH, AUTOBIOGRAPHY, REVERE, KAHN, LUMMA, HAWKE, SUPERCHARGED, 4.4, URBAN, Dynamic.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, HPI clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++