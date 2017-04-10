Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

car description

Benz Bavarian is proud to present to you this unbelievably attractive Range Rover Sport HSE complete with full SVR body styling and colour coding and 22″ Range Rover Sport alloy wheels with a diamond cut face on blue brake calipers. 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior – Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Metallic Causeway Grey, Causeway Grey metallic paint gives this vehicle the ultimate and cool finish. Benz Bavarian has been established 30 years as of March 2017. We are backed by our own fully approved service centre so you can buy from us with confidence. Our highest priority is customer service, for any enquiries call us on 01332 840272. Specification Front Parking Aid w. Front Visual Display Heated Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats Touch Screen Monitor Rear View Camera Climate Control Start/Stop System Parking Aid (Rear) Cruise Control Voice Activated Controls Tinted Glass Electric Windows (Front/Rear) Premium Metallic Paint Hill Holder In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3) Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface) Alloy Wheels-20in 5 Split Spoke Style 12 Upholstery Leather Rain Sensor