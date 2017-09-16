LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Barry £24,995 24995.00GBP
Gary Watson Motor Company
Barry, CF627AE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59122 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Met Black
LOW MILEAGE DIESEL 4X4 CREAM LEATHER,Adaptive Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, I Pod Connection Point, Satellite Navigation, Television Entertainment System, Xenon headlights, Autolights, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric folding mirrors, isofix, Keyless Go, Memory Seats, Paddle Gear Shift, Parking Sensors, side steps, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Wipers, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Leather Upholstery, Multiple Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Immobiliser,
