LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Barry £27,995 27995.00GBP

Gary Watson Motor Company
Barry, CF627AE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£27,995
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Adaptive Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, I Pod Connection Point, Satellite Navigation, Television Entertainment System, Xenon headlights, Autolights, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric folding mirrors, isofix, Keyless Go, Navigation, Paddle Gear Shift, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Wipers, Cruise Control, Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Electric Adjustable Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Leather Upholstery, Multiple Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Alarm, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels, CD, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Immobiliser, Split Folding Rear Seats,

  • Ad ID
    20899
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Range Rover Sport for sale

