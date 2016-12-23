LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2005 Auto 76000 Diesel Black

Bury £11,895 11895.00GBP
Buckley Street, Bury
Bury, BL95AF, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
LOW RATE FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL OUR SALES OFFICE, Low Road Tax Model 2.7 Diesel Range Rover Sport HSE in Fully colour coded Metallic Black, Full service history, Full black premium leather interior, Heated front and rear seats with arm rests, 6 CD multi-changer (premium harman/kardon sound system) Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Tow Pack, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers, automatic headlights, 4 x Electric windows, Air conditioning, Factory fitted Satellite navigation system, Parking aid, CD player, Full Black Leather trim, Front and Rear Heated seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Child seat points (Isofix system) Alloy wheels, Power steering, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Cruise control, Traction control, Remote Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, 2x Keys, Driver's airbags, Passenger airbags, Multi Airbags, Full leather service pack inc all manual's /handbooks, WE CAN INTRODUCE YOU TO A RANGE OF FINANCE DEALS TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS, NIL DEPOSIT FINANCE DEALS AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO STATUS, A RANGE OF WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE, PART EXCHANGES WELCOME, ZUTO AND CAR FINANCE 247 CUSTOMERS WELCOME
Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port CD Player Central Locking Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Seats Electric Rear Windows Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Heated Seats Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior MOT Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking SatNav Service Indicator Sports Seats Sports Suspension Upgraded Alloys
