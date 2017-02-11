LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2005

Sheffield £12,790 12790.00GBP
Unit 1 Park House Works, Bacon Lane, Sheffield
Sheffield, S9 3NH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Range rover sport TDV6 HSE finished in Red (Auto), 90,000 miles with tan leather interior only 2 previous owners from new.,,Only and pound;12,790,,At Autobarn we pride ourselves on providing a main dealer service from a used car showroom you can trust. Our vehicles have a 101 point inspection prior to delivery and in most cases a full MOT and Service if needed. Our stock is meticulously chosen from main dealers focused on low mileage vehicles with full service histories. ALL DEALER FACILLITIES AVIALABLE. ALL MAJOR CREDIT and DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE and FULL FINANCE OPTIONS FROM AS LOW AS 4.4% WITH NO DEPOSIT!!, come and visit our indoor showroom housing over 50 vehicles we are family run since 1965
