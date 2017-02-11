loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2005

Sheffield £12,790 12790.00GBP

Unit 1 Park House Works, Bacon Lane, Sheffield
Sheffield, S9 3NH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£12,790
car description

LAND ROVER Range rover sport TDV6 HSE finished in Red (Auto), 90,000 miles with tan leather interior only 2 previous owners from new.,,Only and pound;12,790,,At Autobarn we pride ourselves on providing a main dealer service from a used car showroom you can trust. Our vehicles have a 101 point inspection prior to delivery and in most cases a full MOT and Service if needed. Our stock is meticulously chosen from main dealers focused on low mileage vehicles with full service histories. ALL DEALER FACILLITIES AVIALABLE. ALL MAJOR CREDIT and DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED. EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE and FULL FINANCE OPTIONS FROM AS LOW AS 4.4% WITH NO DEPOSIT!!, come and visit our indoor showroom housing over 50 vehicles we are family run since 1965

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8349
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    11/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
