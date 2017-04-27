LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2006 Auto 113000 Diesel Black

car description

FULL SERVICE HISTORY **FINANCE AVAILABLE**SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC WITH BLACK ELECTRIC MEMORY HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, 22" RS300 ALLOY WHEELS, HAD ALL BELTS CHANGED AT LAND ROVER @ 102342 MILES GBP 993.41 SPENT, Upgrades - BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Premium ICE Pack, Next MOT due 20/04/2018, Last serviced at 107,275 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Memory Pack, Clear View Pack, On Board Monitor, Exterior Mirrors - Powerfold and Adjustable, Heated with Memory, Auto Dimming, Traction Control System (TCS), Premium Navigation System, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Driver Intelligence Pack, Headlamp Power Wash, Leather Covered Gear Knob, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Rear Screen, Curtain Airbags and Side Airbags, Heated Front Screen, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Central Door Locking, Rhodium Finish, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front and Rear Head Restraint, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Immobiliser, Power Assisted Steering, Power Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Front Passengers Airbag, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Rear Wash/Wipe, Audio Amplifier, Drivers Airbag, Hi ICE Pack, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Automatic Headlamps, Spare Wheel Alloy 19 x 8 Reduced Section, Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Cold Climate Pack, Tail - Mounted Rear Spoiler, Electro - Chromatic Interior Mirror, Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Front Fog Lamps, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Upholstery - Premium Leather, Electronic Air Suspension with Terrain Response TM, Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Centre Console, Centrally Mounted High Stop Lamp Mounted In Rear Spoiler, Automatic Climate Control, Cornering Lights, Metallic Paint. 5 seats, Black, 2 KEYS, POSSIBLE PART EXCHANGE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FINANCE AVAILABLE, more cars available at www.lkcars.co.ukmore