LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2006

car description

Stunning Range Rover Sport HSE , Zambezi silver metallic complimented with unmarked premium black hide , Full service history from new 8 stamps , ( Major service August 2017 inclusive of replacement timing belt invoice will be provided ) , 22" diamond cut Range Rover turbine alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Harmon Kandon System 8 speakers with passive subwoofer /Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Heated front and rear Screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Driver intelligence pack , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Extremely fresh for year , Private number plate stays with the vehicle , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .