LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2006

Port Glasgow £13,995 13995.00GBP

Unit 10 , 1 Kelburn Business Park , Woodhall
Port Glasgow, PA14 6TD, Inverclyde
United Kingdom

£13,995
Stunning Range Rover Sport , Java black body work complimented with unmarked black premium nappa hide , Full service history 10 service stamps , ( Timing belt replaced by main agent ) , Major service Jan 2017, 22" Overfnich Tiger alloy wheels tyre condition new , Upgraded grill and side vents , Upgraded front bumper , Harmon Kandon audio System 8 speakers with passive sub-woofer / Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Heated front and rear thermal screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Tow pack ( removable tow bar with electrics ) , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This stunning individual Range Rover Sport will be supplied 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .

  • Ad ID
    8457
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    18/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
