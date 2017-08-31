LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2006

Stourbridge £10,999 10999.00GBP
150 Birmingham Street,, Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY9 7PR, West Midlands
United Kingdom
BEAUTIFUL EXAMPLE.. STUNNING CONDITION THROUGHOUT.. DARK METALLIC BLUE PAINTWORK.. PAINTWORK IN GOOD CONDITION.. SILVER ALLOY WHEELS.. GREAT CONDITION CREME LEATHER SEATS.. INTERIOR IN FANTASTIC CONDITION.. AM/FM RADIO.. SATELLITE NAVIGATION.. WE SUPPLIED TO PREVIOUS OWNER.. DRIVES GREAT.. HPI CLEAR
