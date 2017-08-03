loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

Eastleigh £18,750 18750.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£18,750
63,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;FULL SERVICE HISTORY, EXCELLENT HSE SPEC WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND MOT UNTIL 17/07/2018, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

  • Ad ID
    15263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
