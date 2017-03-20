loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

Hinckley £19,000 19000.00GBP

18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£19,000
car description

Range Rover Sport HSE in good condition which benefits from Full Service History and has a MOT till September 2017. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.;;;Service Details As Follows ;;Seviced on 14/10/10 @ 18293 miles ;Serviced on 22/02/12 @ 41059 miles ;Serviced on 07/05/14 @ 67310 miles ;Serviced on 08/05/15 @ 77022 miles ;Serviced on 04/04/16 @ 87356 miles ;Serviced on 08/03/16 @ 95500 miles ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9013
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    95504 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
