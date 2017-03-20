LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

Hinckley £19,000 19000.00GBP
18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Range Rover Sport HSE in good condition which benefits from Full Service History and has a MOT till September 2017. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week.;;;Service Details As Follows ;;Seviced on 14/10/10 @ 18293 miles ;Serviced on 22/02/12 @ 41059 miles ;Serviced on 07/05/14 @ 67310 miles ;Serviced on 08/05/15 @ 77022 miles ;Serviced on 04/04/16 @ 87356 miles ;Serviced on 08/03/16 @ 95500 miles ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;
