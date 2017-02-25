loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

Hook £16,895 16895.00GBP

The Carriage House,, London Road,, Hartley Wintney
Hook, RG27 8HR, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£16,895
Stunning example in fantastic condition both inside and out, Full land rover service history, recent MOT with no advisory notices, must be seen, HPI clear, lovely colour combination,, Upgrades - Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Hybrid Television System, BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Next MOT due 22/01/2018, Last serviced at 92,500 miles, Full dealership history, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Black, 12/ 24/ 36 months Autoguard nationwide parts and labour warranties available, Very competitive finance packages, No deposit required, Low finance rates, Pay nothing for 2 months, All major credit and debit cards accepted, For more information call any time 8am to 9pm, P/X Welcome.

  • Ad ID
    8618
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
