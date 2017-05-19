LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** PLEASE CALL 0161 425 5022 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 TD V6 HSE OVERFINCH IN STORNOWAY GREY. 3 former keepers. FULL S/H. FREE 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. 12 MONTHS MOT. Fully loaded top of the range spec packed with extras! Key-less start/entry. Premium perforated Nappa full leather heated seats. Cooler box in arm-rest. Colour touch screen navigation system incorporating, BLUETOOTH/USB/AUX/NAVIGATION/CD/RADIO. Harmon Kardon Sound Upgrade. Front and rear parking sensors with 360degrees surround cameras. Auto-fold mirrors with LED puddle lights. 22" genuine Overfinch Olympus wheels worth over GBP 4k. Toyo Proxes tyres. Full genuine Autobiography body kit - rear roof spoiler, black grille and side vents. Full colour code package. Privacy glass. Tinted rear lights and side repeaters. Full piano black interior trim and door panels. Red powder coated brake calipers. Side steps. No expense has been spared on this car! Very well maintained and looked after. Pristine condition for age and mileage. HPI Clear with certificate provided. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO ARRANGE YOUR TEST DRIVE WITH ONE OF OUR FRIENDLY SALES REPRESENTATIVES. NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE. DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS 9AM-7PM. LOCATED IN NORTH MANCHESTER (OL8 4PQ. VISIT www.bespokevehiclegroup.co.uk TO VIEW OUR WIDE RANGE OF STOCK.