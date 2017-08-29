loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2009

Uxbridge £16,290

6-9 The Square, Stockly Park, Uxbridge
Uxbridge, UB11 1FW, London
United Kingdom

£16,290
PRIVACY GLASS, REVERSE CAMERA, FRON AND REAR HEATED SEATS, SA-NAV, FULL LEATHER, SIDE STEPS, PART EXCHANGE WELLCOME FINANCE AVAILABLE THROGH US OR WWW.ZUTO.COM, DATE OF FIRST REGISTRATION 25/09/2009,This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a optional 12 month extended warranty, charged at an additional GBP 495, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, ALL MAJOR CARDS ACCEPTED, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, **EARLIER OR LATE VIEWINGS AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO APPOINTMENTS ONLY** Address - 6-9 THE SQUARE STOCKLEY PARK, UXBRIDGE, LONDON, UB11 1FW

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15621
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    29/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
