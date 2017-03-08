LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2010 Auto 70000 Diesel Grey

Hemel Hempstead £20,995 20995.00GBP
366 Northridge Way, Hemel Hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2AD, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0 TDV6 Diesel Automatic finished in Stornoway Grey metallic with matching Ebony Black Leather. ;Timing belt changed and brake pads all round at 67000 miles.;SAT NAV, TV, REAR PARK CAMERA, plus all the usual HSE refinements.;Range Rover Sport for sale at Cambridge Motors in Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire. Why not add total peace of mind by adding an extended warranty complete with roadside assistance and breakdown cover when you buy this car. We also sell cars to Watford Luton Kings Langley and Aylesbury Can't get Finance we can help Poor credit History we can help! Used cars for sale in Hertfordshire, we sell second hand cars in Hemel Hempstead. ;All our cars are sourced through long established main dealer contacts, we actually view and drive them so we can have confidence in every car we supply. A thorough pre-delivery inspection is carried out and the option of 12,24,or 36 month Motorwise Extended Warranty is available. We are licenced credit brokers and can offer competitive arrangements subject to status.;Please contact us to arrange a test drive, part exchange welcome, cars purchased outright for cash.;Details of this vehicle are supplied in good faith but cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information set out in these particulars. The particulars are intended as a guide only and do not constitute a term of any contract. A prospective buyer is advised to check the particulars and specifications and where appropriate instruct his agents, or his representative, to fully inspect the vehicle and/or to have a trial of the vehicle. These vehicles are offered subject to prior sale, price change, or withdrawal without notice.;11-10-2017
ABS Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels AUX Port CD Player Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Full Service History Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Go Leather Interior MOT Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Radio Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Tinted Windows Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc
