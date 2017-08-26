LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2010

Eastleigh £19,000 19000.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE 5dr;GBP 19,000 ; ;FINANCE AT MOSTONS.COM;2010 (60 reg), SUV ;85,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Standard Features - Seats - Leather/Alcantara, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, Alloy wheels, CD Player, Central locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Cruise control, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Folding rear seats, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Sunroof, Traction control. 5 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, GBP 19,000
