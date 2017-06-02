LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2010

Hemel Hempstead £14,995 14995.00GBP
16-18 Lawn Lane, Hemel hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Absolutely Stunning Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE Finished in Metallic Black with Cream Leather Interior. 245 BHP Engine that returns a generous 31MPG, Car comes with Upgraded 20" Alloy wheels with New tyres, Sat Nav, Fridge, Keyless Go, Privacy Glass.
3 Month Warranty ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air-Lock Differentials Airmatic Suspension CD Autochanger Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Four Wheel Drive Fridge Front Heated Seats Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System Metallic Paint Passenger Airbags Touch Start USB Connection Xenon Headlamps
