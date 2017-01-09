LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2010

Trowbridge £21,995 21995.00GBP
Rood Ashton Park , West Ashton , Trowbridge, Wiltshire
Trowbridge, BA14 6AT, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE finished in Grey (Auto), ONLY 70,000 MILES with cream leather interior, This car comes complete with a FULL SERVICE HISTORY, TOP SPEC Please see below, 12 MONTHS MOT .;;Features include Leather Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Dip Rear View, Full Service History, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Windows, Rear Heated Seats, Central Locking, Heated Front Screen, ABS, Front Arm Rest, Spare Key, Elec Folding Mirrors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Lights, Full Size Spare Wheel, Factory Sidesteps, Rear Parking Sensors, Colour Coded, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Touch Start, Electric Adjustable Seats, Power Assisted Steering, Auto Wipers, Harmon Kardon Sound, Folding Rear Seats, Remote Locking, Cruise Control, HPI Clear, Alarm, Front Heated Seats, USB Connection, Electric Mirrors, Privacy Glass, AUX Port, Headlight Washers, 21inch Alloys, Four Wheel Drive, Reversing Camera, DAB Radio, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Front Parking Sensors, Warranted Mileage, Electric Rear Windows, Rain Sensor, CD Autochanger, Heated Door Mirrors, 3 Month Warranty, Fridge, SatNav, Digital Climate Control.;;LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, WARRANTY INCLUDED, P/X Welcome, Credit/Debit cards accepted.;;VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.;;Only GBP 21,995;;
