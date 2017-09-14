loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011 Auto 69000 miles, Diesel in Black

Hemel Hempstead £20,995 20995.00GBP

366 Northridge Way, Hemel Hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2AD, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£20,995
car description

Outstanding example of this prestige 4X4 finished in Black with contrasting Cream Leather Interior and all the usual refinements associated with this quality marque including: SAT NAV, TV, Fridge, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Electric Memory Seats and Reverse Park Camera.;Range Rover Sport HSE for sale at Cambridge Motors in Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire. Why not add total peace of mind by adding an extended warranty complete with roadside assistance and breakdown cover when you buy this car. We also sell cars to Watford Luton Kings Langley and Aylesbury Can't get Finance we can help Poor credit History we can help! Used cars for sale in Hertfordshire, we sell second hand cars in Hemel Hempstead. ;All our cars are sourced through long established main dealer contacts, we actually view and drive them so we can have confidence in every car we supply. A thorough pre-delivery inspection is carried out and the option of 12,24,or 36 month Motorwise Extended Warranty is available. We are licenced credit brokers and can offer competitive arrangements subject to status.;Please contact us to arrange a test drive, part exchange welcome, cars purchased outright for cash.;Details of this vehicle are supplied in good faith but cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information set out in these particulars. The particulars are intended as a guide only and do not constitute a term of any contract. A prospective buyer is advised to check the particulars and specifications and where appropriate instruct his agents, or his representative, to fully inspect the vehicle and/or to have a trial of the vehicle. These vehicles are offered subject to prior sale, price change, or withdrawal without notice.;

Accessories

20inch Alloys ABS Adaptive Headlights Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights AUX Port Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Fridge Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats HPI Clear Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Isofix System LED Lights Metallic Paint MOT Paddle Shift Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio SatNav Spare Key Television Trip Computer V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    14/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
