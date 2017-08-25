LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011 Auto 79000 Diesel Blue

car description

SUPERB example of a Range Rover Sport HSE Luxury, Very Clean. FREE 5 day Drive away INSURANCE...CALL US NOW.. ( 0% deposit, With Finance, Ts and Cs Apply)., Upgrades - BI-Xenon Adaptive Head lights, Tow Pack, Steering Wheel - Heated Leather, Body Kit Pack, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 23/08/2017 at 79,000 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Seats - Leather/Alcantara, 20in 15 Spoke Alloy Wheel-Style 3, Premium Leather with Perforations, Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Harman/Kardon System, in Dash CD Player, Hybrid television System. 5 seats, Blue, Book pack. Debit/Credit cards accepted. P/X and finance options available. Tel Charles on 07715 177553, and he will be happy to help with any enquiries. Anytime 7 days. Motorchoice Oxford, a family run Oxfordshire business for the last 30 years, selling the highest quality cars at the lowest prices. Get it on finance, press the dealer website green button. Motorchoice Oxford does not charge any admin or other fees. (Payment by Credit card fees apply), FINANCE TODAY AND PAY NOTHING FOR 1 MONTH SUBJECT TO STATUS