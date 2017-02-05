loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011

Bolton £23,995 23995.00GBP

Woods Barn Farm, Blackrod By Pass , Blackrod, Bolton
Bolton, BL6 5JH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£23,995
One keeper with six services completed of which five are by Land Rover. Includes six month Warranty Wise Platinum Cover Warranty.;VIEWING IS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.;Service History as follows: 23.4.12 @ 9082, 13.5.13 @ 20177, 17.4.14 @ 28390, 16.4.15 @ 38029, 21.4.16 @ 48467 and just now @ 55761.;All vehicles are independently inspected, valeted and HPI checked before going on sale and are serviced and MOT'd if required. Finance is available through Blackhorse and all major debit / credit cards accepted. ;Warranty Wise products are extendable up to three years, just ask for a quote.

6 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Cruise Control Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Fridge Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Independent Vehicle Inspection Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Television Warranted Mileage

  • Ad ID
    8236
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
