LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011

Bolton £23,995 23995.00GBP
Woods Barn Farm, Blackrod By Pass , Blackrod, Bolton
Bolton, BL6 5JH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
One keeper with six services completed of which five are by Land Rover. Includes six month Warranty Wise Platinum Cover Warranty.;VIEWING IS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.;Service History as follows: 23.4.12 @ 9082, 13.5.13 @ 20177, 17.4.14 @ 28390, 16.4.15 @ 38029, 21.4.16 @ 48467 and just now @ 55761.;All vehicles are independently inspected, valeted and HPI checked before going on sale and are serviced and MOT'd if required. Finance is available through Blackhorse and all major debit / credit cards accepted. ;Warranty Wise products are extendable up to three years, just ask for a quote.
6 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Air Suspension Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Autochanger Cruise Control Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Fridge Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Front Screen Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Independent Vehicle Inspection Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Television Warranted Mileage
