LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011

2011 Range Rover Sport 3.0 HSE in White with Black Leather THE BEST COLOUR COMBO! As the pictures show the car looks Absolutely Fantastic, Upgrades are - Black Roof, Privacy, Piano Black Badges/Grills and Vents, 22 Inch Stormer Alloy Wheels Professionally Powder coated in Piano Black and again look fantastic! Usual HSE Extra's such as SAT NAV, reversing Camera, Climate, Cruise etc **FINANCE AVAILABLE** The car has FULL Service History, Recently Serviced and MOT'd, The car starts first push of the button, Drives flawlessly with NO Issues what so ever and comes with 2 Keys! As all our stock the car is Fully HPI Clear, Any Inspection is welcomed Viewers wont be disappointed, Part Exchange Welcome National Warranty Packages Available. ;;CHESTERFIELD MOTOR SALES is a friendly, family run independent car dealership, we pride ourselves on only selling only the best quality of stock and we provide a full range of facilities such as finance packages tailored for the individual, nationwide delivery and we supply national warranty packages that range from 3-36 months!;We take credit/debit card payments, offer drive away insurance and ALL our cars are HPI checked and clear!;You can even take advantage of our hassle Free Part exchange Service.... We are confident in what we do and ANY inspection is welcome, potential buyers can view the car of their choice in our indoor showroom and we are certain you won't be disappointed!;For more information on this car or to arrange a test drive don't hesitate to give us a call today.;Please Note viewing is by appointment only.