LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 2011

Hinckley £18,250 18250.00GBP

18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Range Rover Sport HSE in great condition which benefits from Service History and has a MOT till August 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys,, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind. ;;Please note that this vehicle is currently being used by the owner of Nuneaton Car Sales so please call to arrange a viewing.

3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Elec Folding Mirrors Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Harmon Kardon Sound Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Ipod / Bluetooth Conn Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior MOT Power Assisted Steering Rear Heated Seats Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Tinted Windows Trip Computer TV Tuner USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    15436
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/08/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    95823 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE
