Land-Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE 3.0 Auto

car description

Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0 TDV6 6 Speed Automatic registered October 2010 finished in Zermatt Silver with Full Fine Black Perforated Nappa Leather and Piano Black Interior Trim, 20 inch 5 Triple Spoke Alloys, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Keyless Entry and Go, Heated Seats Throughout, Integrated Heated Windscreen, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control Sensors and Reversing Camera, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, DAB, TV, iPod Connect, USB, AUX IN, Harmon Kardon Speaker System, Bluetooth Phone Connectivity, Leather Multi Function Electrically Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Centre Console Cooler Compartment, Integrated Heated Front Windscreen, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Auto Lights and Wipers, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Memory Door Mirrors, Split Rear Tailgate with Power Close, Voice Command, Dynamic Stability, Spare Tyre, Ivory Headlining, Full Size Spare Tyre, Full Land Rover Service History at Land Rover Company Vehicles Corby on 06/01/12 at 15,038, Guy Salmon Bristol on 25/09/13 at 27,610. Finance available on request including lease purchase with balloon - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors