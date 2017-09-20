LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE 93000 miles FSH Leather Sat Nav 22 Alloys 2005

Havant £10,995 10995.00GBP
Jubilee House, 39 Park Way, Havant
Havant, PO9 1HH, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Finished in Metallic Grey with 93,000 miles and A Full Service History with Services at 13565 miles, 26593 miles, 29164 miles, 35936 miles, 42587 miles, 47854 miles, 53246 miles, 58619 miles, 63752 miles, 77449 miles and 87479 miles including front and Rear Brake Pads. Sand Beige Leather Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Factory Satellite Navigation, 22" Alloys, Electric Windows, Remote Alarm and Central Locking, Electric Mirrors, CD + Harmon Kardon, Multi Function steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors. Superb Condition and A Great Looking Range Rover Sport. UK Supplied with Full Book Pack and Spare Key.
