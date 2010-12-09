LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE Auto

Barry £16,995 16995.00GBP
Gary Watson Motor Company
Barry, CF627AE, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 96637 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Midnight Black Metalic
SERVICE RECORD: Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 9/12/2010 14,281 miles Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 29/11/2011 22,810 miles Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 04/12/2012 31,862 miles Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 10/12/2013 39,903 miles Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 01/12/2014 56,935 miles Stratstone Landrover Cardiff 20/07/2015 72,406 miles Stratsone cardiff 20/01/2016 81,894 miles Stratstone Cardiff 21/02/2017 94,195 miles,Bluetooth, Electric Front Seats, I Pod Connection Point, Rear Entertainment System, Satellite Navigation, Television Entertainment System, Xenon headlights, Autolights, Climate Control, DAB Radio, Electric folding mirrors, isofix, Keyless Go, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto Wipers, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Steering Wheel, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Leather Upholstery, Multiple Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Video Entertainment System, Alarm, Privacy Glass, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Immobiliser, Split Folding Rear Seats,
