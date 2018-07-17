LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE Auto

Eastleigh £18,750 18750.00GBP
Colin Moston Cars
Eastleigh, SO507DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
63,000 miles, Automatic, 2993cc, Diesel, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, EXCELLENT HSE SPEC WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND MOT UNTIL 17/07/2018, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK
