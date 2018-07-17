loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastleigh £18,750 18750.00GBP

Colin Moston Cars
Eastleigh, SO507DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£18,750
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER SPORT Trim: TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

63,000 miles, Automatic, 2993cc, Diesel, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, EXCELLENT HSE SPEC WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOW MILEAGE AND FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND MOT UNTIL 17/07/2018, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System (Nav on the Move for UK and Europe Only), Voice Recognition and Driver Microphone, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Automatic Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Personal Telephone Integration System, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19 inch 5 - V Spoke Alloy Wheel, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Premium Leather, 8 Way Driver and 8 Way Passenger Electric Front Seats with Memory. 5 seats, Grey, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    20441
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on