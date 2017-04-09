loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE Autobiography 2011

Hemel Hempstead £23,500 23500.00GBP

16-18 Lawn Lane, Hemel hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£23,500
Accessories

22inch Alloys 3 Month Warranty Full Service History HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Go Privacy Glass USB Connection Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9382
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    09/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE Autobiography
