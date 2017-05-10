loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE BIG SPEC, REAR DVD, UPDATED LIGHTS, BIG HISTORY 2007

Get an Insurance Quote

Warrington £9,495 9495.00GBP

Newhaven, Chapel Lane, Rixton, Warrington
Warrington, WA3 6HF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£9,495
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

2007 Private Plate Range Rover Sport 2.7 Tdv6 Hse Auto Black, Black Heated Memory Leather, Aircon/Climate, E/Windows and Mirrors, Park Aid, Full Over Mats, Rear DVD, Updated LED Lights, Cruise, Computer, Colour Sat Nav, multi CD, 22 Wheels, Side Steps, Privay Glass, Bluetooth, Fridge Etc Etc, 115000 Miles,Full Service History, Recent Cambelt Service With Invoice's For Work Etc, 2 Prev Owners, Service History, Looks And Drives Superb, For Full Details ring Chris 0161 777 6333 / 07768 055655

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9871
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    10/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    115000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE BIG SPEC, REAR DVD, UPDATED LIGHTS, BIG HISTORY
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on