£22,950 22950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 50,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2010 (60) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse black alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2010 leather black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
