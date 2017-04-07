£21,950 21950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 55,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2010 (60) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys
land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse black alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2010 leather black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british range rover v6 dark-interior
