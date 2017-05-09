loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE

£20,950 20950.00GBP


United Kingdom

Ebony leather/alcantara interior trim, monotone stitch, Ebony carpets, electric memory seats, heated seats front/rear, electric lumbar adjust, dual-zone climate control, Premium Navigation System, TMC and voice control, rear entertainment, Bluetooth telephone integration, reversing camera, 20in Design 1 alloy wheels finished in black, 6 speed automatic gearbox, leather gear knob, parking sensors front and rear, electric heated/folding mirrors with memory, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, leather multi-function s/wheel, ambience interior lighting, cruise control, HDC (Hill Descent Control), Dynamic Response, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, electronic air suspension, ESP traction control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, High Beam Assist, headlamp wash, cornering lamps, heated front screens, 6 CD changer, IPOD/USB audio interface, keyless entry/start function, privacy glass, power operated tailgate, side steps, full Land Rover service history

  • Ad ID
    9862
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
