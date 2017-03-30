LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE, MASSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, REAR DVD, CAM BELTED, JUST SERVICED AND MOTD 2005

£9,470 9470.00GBP
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom
THIS FULLY LOADED 4X4 COMES SERVICED 11 TIMES INCLUDING JUST DONE, 12 MONTHS MOT NO ADVISORIES, 4 GOOD TYRES, REAR DVD, SIDE STEPS, CAM BELTED, IN VERY GOOD CONDITION, WHEELS HAVE BEEN FULLY REFURBISHED, GREAT LOOKING AND DRIVING CAR, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Metallic Paint, 20 INCH 9 SPOKE ALLOYS. 5 seats, Silver, GBP 9,470
