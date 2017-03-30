loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE, MASSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, REAR DVD, CAM BELTED, JUST SERVICED AND MOTD 2005

Get an Insurance Quote

£9,470 9470.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£9,470
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

THIS FULLY LOADED 4X4 COMES SERVICED 11 TIMES INCLUDING JUST DONE, 12 MONTHS MOT NO ADVISORIES, 4 GOOD TYRES, REAR DVD, SIDE STEPS, CAM BELTED, IN VERY GOOD CONDITION, WHEELS HAVE BEEN FULLY REFURBISHED, GREAT LOOKING AND DRIVING CAR, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Standard Features - Premium Navigation System, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, Heated Front Screen, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Metallic Paint, 20 INCH 9 SPOKE ALLOYS. 5 seats, Silver, GBP 9,470

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    30/03/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    132000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 HSE, MASSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, REAR DVD, CAM BELTED, JUST SERVICED AND MOTD
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Sport for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on