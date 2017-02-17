LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE OVERFINCH STYLING 2006

car description

Overfinch styling , Stunning 2 owner Range Rover Sport , Java black body work complimented with unmarked black premium nappa hide , Full service history 9 service stamps , ( Timing belt replaced by main agent ) , Major service Jan 2017, 22" Overfnich Tiger alloy wheels tyre condition new , Upgraded grill and side vents , Overfinch front bumper , Harmon Kandon audio System 8 speakers with passive sub-woofer / Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Heated front and rear thermal screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control , Speed sensitive cruise control , Tow pack ( removable tow bar with electrics ) , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This stunning individual Range Rover Sport will be supplied 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .