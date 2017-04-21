LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE SPORT 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography 2011

car description

Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography Sport 5dr;AUTOBIOGRAPHY UPGRADE+LOW MILE 6 MONTHS WARRANTY, NEW 12 MONTHS MOT, HUGE SPEC- WITH LOW MILE, COMES WITH ALL AUTOBIOGRAPHY LUXURY SPEC- SAT NAV, REAR CAMERA, 20'' DIAMOND CUT ALLOY WHEEL, 2 SETS OF KEYS, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WELL BEEN KEPT, MANAGER'S SPECIAL, SUPERB CAR GREAT DRIVE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, ANY P/X WELCOMED, Full service history, Hard Disc Navigation, Text to Speech Engine - Lane and Road Name Guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, Audio System - DAB Radio, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Timed Climate - 7 Days with Remote, Digital Audio Protocol (DAP) for Voice Recognition, Phone and Audio, Front and Rear Parking Aid, Heated Front Seats, Park Heating with Remote Control, 20in Polished Autobiography Wheel, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height and Tilt ( 8/8 Way), Memory Function with 3 Settings for Drivers Seat, Four Electric Windows with one Touch Drivers and Passengers Opening, Harmon/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Audio System, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with Gradient Release Control, Leather/Alcantara Seats, Metallic Paint, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, in Dash CD Player, DVD Audio Formats Supported, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Music Server, Dual Tuner in Level 3, iPod and Video Streaming by USB, Audio Streaming by Bluetooth, 2x USB Sockets in Console Stowage, Hybrid TV System. 5 seats, Black, Category d, All major banks cards accepted, contact us any time on: 07989 424242, or email sales@redbridgemotortrade.co.uk, We are open 6 days a week 9.30am till 6.30pm alternative appointment can be arranged, please visit our website at www.redbridgemotortrade.co.uk to view our wide range of top models, we can arrange delivery please ask for a competitive quote