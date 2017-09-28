loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 HSE - UNIQUE COLOUR - PREMIUM LEATHER

St. Albans £24,995 24995.00GBP

St. Albans, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£24,995
The Range Rover Sport remains one of the most enticing luxury SUVs available. If you are after classic British 4WD heritage, capability, comfort and style integrated into a slightly leaner and sleeker, more driver-oriented package, the Range Rover Sport carries over as the natural, top-of-your-list choice. Rarely available in Bournville Metallic, this example comes with Black Premium Leather upholstery and Piano Black interior trim. Specification includes 20 inch Titanium Grey alloy wheels, Harman/Kardon Logic7 sound system, touch screen satellite navigation with Command (voice input), heated front and rear seats - see more details below

  • Ad ID
    25316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
