St. Albans £24,995 24995.00GBP
St. Albans,
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
The Range Rover Sport remains one of the most enticing luxury SUVs available. If you are after classic British 4WD heritage, capability, comfort and style integrated into a slightly leaner and sleeker, more driver-oriented package, the Range Rover Sport carries over as the natural, top-of-your-list choice. Rarely available in Bournville Metallic, this example comes with Black Premium Leather upholstery and Piano Black interior trim. Specification includes 20 inch Titanium Grey alloy wheels, Harman/Kardon Logic7 sound system, touch screen satellite navigation with Command (voice input), heated front and rear seats - see more details below
land-rover range-rover sport tdv6 hse unique colour premium leather black 4wd alloy-wheels metallic sat-nav 2009 estate petrol suv luxury british range rover v6
