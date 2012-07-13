Land-Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 Revere

car description

Range Rover Sport 3.0 TDV6 Revere Automatic registered July 2011 finished in Fuji White with Full Ebony Black with Ivory Diamond Quilted Leather interior, Full Revere Specification, 22 Inch Revere Alloys, Harman Kardon Sound System, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Electrically Adjustable Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Keyless Entry and Go, Full Land Rover Service History at Harwoods Crawley on 13/07/12 at 6,173; Caffyns Lewes on 23/07/13 at 17,250; 08/08/14 at 24,291; 09/07/15 at 29,296; Harwoods Lewes on 22/07/16 at 34,948. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome.