LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SE 2005 Auto 113000 Diesel Black

£8,795 8795.00GBP

Preston House, Standedge Road, Diggle, Saddleworth, Oldham
OL3 5NB,
United Kingdom

FULL SERVICE HISTORY **FINANCE AVAILABLE** SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC WITH BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC MEMORY HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, 20"ALLOY WHEELS,1 FORMER KEEPER FOR 9 YEARS, HAS HAD TIMING BELTS REPLACED, BOTH EGR VALVES REPLACED, A CREDIT TO ITS PREVIOUS KEEPER, Upgrades - Privacy Glass Rear of B Post, Personal Telephone Integration System (Blue Tooth), Metallic Paint, 2 owners, Next MOT due 25/10/2017, Last serviced on 14/11/2016 at 111,325 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Clear View Pack, Traction Control System, Armrest, Air Bag Driver, Cold Climate Pack, Mirrors External (Electric Folding), Air Bag Passenger, Parking Aid (Rear), Immobiliser, Computer (Driver Information System), Spare Wheel (Full Size Steel), Head Air Bags, Cruise Control, Air Bag Side, Central Door Locking, Electronic Stability Programme, Side Protection Mouldings, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Alarm, Head Restraints, Speakers, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Upholstery Leather, Deadlocks, Driver Intelligence Pack, Power Socket, Climate Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Hi ICE Pack, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Power-Assisted Steering. 5 seats, Black, 2 KEYS, POSSIBLE PART EXCHANGE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, FINANCE AVAILABLE, more cars available at www.lkcars.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    10021
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    19/05/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    113000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    TDV6 SE
