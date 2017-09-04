LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SE 2006 Auto Diesel Grey

car description

Range Rover Sport TDV6;;Finance Available, apply online at www.dandwcars.com/finance or call 01706439080 for more info.;;Complete with Full MOT, Warranty and breakdown Cover, Low Mileage at just 61k, Full Service History / owner pack and tonnes of features.;Drives superbly well,gear changes are very smooth and the engine pulls as it should. Very spacious and comfortable, perfect family car.;New Rear brakes and front arms have been fitted by us as well as an engine service. A full underseal has also been done.;The bodywork has been treated by Revive and Restore to ensure the paintwork is in the best possible condition. This treatment means that the car will never need polishing and has a lifetime guarantee.;Features include; Premium Sound System, Parking Sensors,Premium Heated Leather, Adjustable Steering Column-Wheel - Electric Rake-Reach,Air Bag Driver,Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side - Front Side-Front and Rear Curtain,Alarm,Alloy Wheels - 18in,Anti-Lock Brakes,Armrest - Front-Rear,Body Coloured Bumpers,Central Door Locking - Remote,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Climate Control,Computer - Driver Information System,Cruise Control,Deadlocks,Electric Windows - Front-Rear,Electronic Stability Program,Front Fog Lights,Head Air Bags - Front-Rear,Head Restraints - Front-Rear,Heated Front Screen,Immobiliser,In Car Entertainment - Radio-CD,Mirrors External - Electric Folding,Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View,Power Socket - Rear,Power-Assisted Steering;Cosmetically in great condition. Just 1 previous owner from new.;Nationwide delivery available.;;GBP 11,495