Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 SE OVERFINCH GTS

£25,000 25000.00GBP


United Kingdom

£25,000
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 70,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2011 (60) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR Body Kit

  • Ad ID
    8026
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Sport
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
