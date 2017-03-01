LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2006

car description

FANTASTIC EXAMPLE * FULL SERVICE HISTORY * DRIVES SUPERB * UNMARKED CONDITION * TOP SPEC: LEATHER / SAT NAV * HPI CLEAR * TIMING BELTS AND EGR DONE * NATIONWIDE WARRANTY INCLUDED * BEST VALUE IN SOUTH WALES *, Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Upholstery - Premium Leather, Powered Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Front Screen, Metallic Paint, Ultrasonic Alarm System, Rain Sensor, Radio High Audio System - Radio/CD Player/MP3/6 CD Autochanger, 19in x 9 5 V Spoke Alloy Wheels. 5 seats, Silver, Fantastic example. Full Service History, 9 services (7 by Land Rover) including new timing belts and EGR. Independent Inspection and Service has been undertaken ready for sale. MOT Sept 25th 2017. Available to drive away today. Unmarked condition throughout. Everything works as it should. Averages 28mpg, extra urban 35mpg.HPI clear. Nationwide Warranty included. Price matched for best value. Early viewing recommended., Bramley Motors *4x4 Specialists* Newport S.Wales NP11 6GU (open 7 days).TEL: 01633 615814,