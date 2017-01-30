LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT TDV6 SPORT HSE 2007

car description

Stunning 2 owner Range Rover Sport , Stornoway Grey body work complimented with unmarked Black hide , Full service history 10 stamps all main agent Land Rover ( Timing belt done ) , Major service Jan 2017, 20" Gloss black alloy wheels tyre condition excellent , Autobiography grill and side vents , Autobiography style front bumper , Rear entertainment / Head rest screens factory fitted , Harmon Kandon System 8 speakers with passive subwoofer / TV /Multi CD / DVD , Command with navigation UK and Europe , Center consul fridge , Heated front and rear Screens , Heated fully electric driver and passenger front memory seats with lumbar programmable with keys , Heated rear seats , Privacy glass , Park distance control front and rear , Easy entry electric steering column height and rake , Multi function steering wheel, Blue tooth phone preparation , Dynamic stability control ,Speed sensitive cruise control , Tow pack ( removable tow bar with electrics ), Driver intelligence pack , Tyre pressure monitoring system , Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights , Side steps , Land Rover over mats , 2 x Keys , All service books and manuals present , This vehicle will be supplied 12 MOT and 12 Months premium Warranty wise parts and labour warranty inclusive of European breakdown cover , Stunning vehicle throughout drives faultlessly , Part exchange welcome , Low deposit competitive finance available on this vehicle. Any inspection welcome .